Maur-Hill Mount Academy battled all night, but could not find the back of the net as they fell to Bishop Seabury 2-0.
Senior Joseph Hernandez nearly opened the scoring for the Ravens with 32nd minutes left in the first half.
Hernandez received a beautifully weighted pass from Zach Sanford. Hernandez then chested the pass and hit a half volley over the Seabury goalkeeper.
The beautifully created goal was ruled offsides from the officials to the dismay of coach Eric Burghart.
“Whether it counted or not, it’s unbelievable goal and great pass by Zach and a great goal by Joe,” Burghart said. “I think if it stands that it changes the game.”
The Ravens were helped defensively from junior goalkeeper Landson Taylor who recorded over seven saves. He made back-to-back saves to keep Seabury scoreless until the visitors found the opening goal with four minutes remaining in the first half.
“He’s [Taylor] been a bright, bright spot the whole time he’s been with us. We’ve been very proud of the work he puts in at practice,” Burghart said. “I wish the fans could see the work he puts in at practice because it’s even more than what he puts in during the game.”
The Ravens’ three game unbeaten streak was halted against Seabury, but Burghart is hungry for more.
“Not being rewarded [hurt] because they played exactly how I asked them to do,” Burghart said. “Definitely looking forward to getting back into the win column.”
MHMA will face cross town rival, Atchison High on Monday, October 5.
