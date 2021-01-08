Maur-Hill Mount Academy Head Coach Brad Kunecke urged his players to give him a full 32 minutes of hard effort against Horton on Friday Night.
He received it through a dominating performance by the Ravens who won 71-12 over the Chargers.
“Our main focus today was to play an intense 32 minutes,” Kunecke said. “We kept that intensity with my second crew, my third crew. It didn't matter and that’s what I wanted to see.”
The Ravens led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter. But, Kolbran Korbelik, who scored six points, wanted to keep attacking against their opponents.
“We told ourselves at the end of the first quarter don’t get lax, keep pushing,” Korbelik said. “Everybody played hard and bought into what coach was preaching.”
The Ravens provided a balanced attack as Drew Caudle led all scorers with 11 points.
“We don't have that one guy who is putting up all those points [so] our opponent has to guard everybody because everybody can score,” Kunecke said.
The Ravens head into next week expecting some hard challenges as they prepare for three games. Shane Sachse was pleased with what he saw tonight as the post player provided seven points.
“We are going to need that energy especially going into three games next week,” Sachse said.
