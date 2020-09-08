A young Maur Hill-Mount Academy team fell to 0-2 on the season Tuesday night at home against Piper.
The game was scoreless until the Pirates broke away later with two goals in the final 21 minutes to win 2-0.
"Late in the second half they started pushing more numbers forward," Coach Eric Burghart said. "I tried to use that to our advantage by keeping our numbers up but they really just ended up bullying us enough to where they were able to bury one in the back of the net."
The Ravens did have opportunities in the first half and early on the second half including a missed penalty kick in the 38th minute of the second half.
"I thought we did a good job of getting the ball in dangerous positions early one," Burghart said. "We make that PK early in the second half I think it's a totally different game.
Burghart said he is still proud of how his team is working and competing considering how young they are.
"I was really proud of how hard we worked and how much we battled for not having much experience,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.