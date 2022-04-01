Tuesday was a bitter-sweet celebration for Maur Hill-Mount Academy baseball as Head Coach Phil Baniewicz was honored with the field being named after his family name in a losing 2-1 effort against Perry-Lecompton.
“The board caught me totally off guard,” Baniewicz said. “They hit my heart pretty well. They know I have a lot of love for the school, and they know my love for baseball.”
MHMA Chairman of the Board Sandy Sampson said she couldn’t think of a better way to honor Baniewicz for what he has done for the baseball program.
“Baseball is a passion of his, and we have one of the best baseball programs in the area,” Sampson said. “It seemed to be a fitting way for us to honor him for his service at the school and for his passion- not just for baseball- but also how he worked with our kids.”
Senior Parrish Beagle said Baniewicz helps his players grow on and off the field.
“Coach Baniewicz is a faith-driven man,” Beagle said. “That’s what his main priority is with us. He wants us to be strong in our faith and grow as a man outside of the baseball field.”
Baniewicz thanked his family and the board to receive this honor.
“I’ve given everything I have to this school the last twelve years to try and make it go,” Baniewicz said. “It’s really special that the board would choose to do this for my family and me.”
Unfortunately, Baniewicz and the Ravens didn’t perform on the field to complement the celebration.
“We didn’t hit the ball well at all and I think we struck out 15 times,” Baniewicz said. “We mis-played some balls and they score their two runs on the game were unearned runs.”
Both Beagle and sophomore Cooper Pound both had a good day on the mound despite the loss as neither gave up an earned run.
“Both of them pitched pretty well and didn’t give up and earned run but just unfortunate they had to lose a game like that,” Baniewicz said.
