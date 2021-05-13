Ravens' golf hosted their only home golf invitational of the season with five programs in attendance at Bellevue Country Club. MHMA ended up having a solid showing finishing second.
Bonner Springs 383
MH-MA 429
Hiawatha 458
Oskaloosa 473
Horton 487
Lansdon Taylor 99
Carson Schroeder 103
Max Franken 112
Joe Beien 115
Zoey Stec 117
Braydon Taylor
