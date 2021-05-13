Ravens' golf hosted their only home golf invitational of the season with five programs in attendance at Bellevue Country Club. MHMA ended up having a solid showing finishing second. 

Bonner Springs 383

MH-MA 429

Hiawatha 458

Oskaloosa 473

Horton 487

Lansdon Taylor 99

Carson Schroeder 103

Max Franken 112

Joe Beien 115

Zoey Stec 117

Braydon Taylor 

