Maur Hill-Mount Academy golf looks to maintain consistent success as the program only looses one senior from last season.
Head Coach Christian Wessel said the program is in a great place right now with both drive for success and depth.
“We also have a group of kids who are dedicated to the game and have practiced over the summer,” Wessel said. “They really love the game. We also have a lot of numbers which makes for competitive practice.”
Senior Lansdon Taylor is a returning state qualifier from last year.
“He looks extremely confident and in rhythm this year,” Wessel said.
Other key returners are Zoey Stec, Joe Beien, Max Franken, Keegan Mispagel, and Brayden Taylor.
The Ravens will have over 20 kids out for golf this season including four from Atchison High School who they co-op with.
Wessel said he is greatly encouraged by the way golf is finding a foothold in the Atchison community and credited the job The Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue has done to help grow the sport.
“Golf is taking off in Atchison,” Wessel said. “Katie Kohler has done an amazing job growing membership at Bellevue and many people are taking up the game. It’s good for the kids, the team, the course, and the community.”
