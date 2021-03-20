Maur Hill-Mount Academy baseball is chomping at the bit to get back playing this season after the absence of a season and losing three straight regional title games.
Coach Phil Baniewicz said the group he has this season has hunger for the game of baseball that is unmatched by previous teams who have come through the program.
“I think it’s going to have a positive effect on our program this year,” Baniewicz said. “We have so many guys who are so hungry to play baseball and I haven’t had that here since I’ve been in Kansas.”
Senior Aaron Noll and junior Drew Caudle will lead the way for the Ravens on the mound while senior Kolbran Korbelik helps man the infield.
Despite not having a ton of experience back, Baniewicz is excited to get to work with this group.
“We don’t have a lot of experience but what I’m really excited about is that we have a lot of guys who really want to play baseball so they will put in the time,” Baniwicz said.
He also said he sees some younger Ravens who have shown promise early on.
“There are some other freshmen and sophomores I’m excited about so far through a few practices,” Baniewicz said.
Baniewicz said players who have been with the program for the last couple years will bring plenty of motivation to break through the wall they have faced recently.
“Any guys who have been a part of the program feel like we have unfinished business,” Baniewicz said. “I think we have a lot of motivated and hungry guys this year.”
