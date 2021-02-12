Maur Hill-Mount Academy rebounded after two frustrating losses to Valley Falls and Jefferson County North with a 64-45 win over Oskaloosa Friday night.
The Ravens dominated most of the first and fourth quarter but allowed the Bears to hang around in the second with issues on offense that Coach Brad Kunecke said were prevalent in their last two defeats.
"The first and fourth we played really but in the second and third quarter we kind of rushed the offense, which is what we did in the previous two games," Kunecke said. "Not finishing at the basket and not executing well at times kept the game at what it was."
Junior Drew Caudle led the team with 16 points on the night.
The Ravens (11-4) are currently at the third seed in sub-state and still have a potential shot at the number one overall seed.
"We want to win these last four games and enter sub-state at a decent seed," Kunecke said.
