Maur Hill-Mount Academy was in desperate search of win Tuesday night after dropping their previous three games.
The Ravens earned that much needed win in a hard-fought 47-35 effort over Pleasant Ridge despite the absences of arguably their most athletic player Jack Caudle, who missed the game with the flu.
Coach Brad Kunecke said the game was a little worrisome without Caudle.
“He’s one of those guys you can count on so we were a little worried about this game,” Kunecke said.
The win was also the Ravens’ first home game since January 10.
“We hadn’t been home in forever,” Kunecke said. “The guys had a lot of energy going into this game and wanted to get off that three game losing streak.”
Kunecke said the main objective coming into the game was to not allow to the Rams to heat up from beyond the arc.
“We had a great practice and some different adjustments to zone defenses to try and keep them off the three point line,” Kunecke said.
That objective was most achieved with only two threes and ten points at halftime by Pleasant Ridge.
The Rams eventually caught fire in the third quarter four threes and a game that had been sluggish offensively in the first half on both sides that only combined for 25 total points.
As usual, the Ravens found offense in the form of senior Abe Siebenmorgen in the paint, who finished with 22 on the night.
“We thought if we could extend their three-two zone a little bit and get some spacing Abe could have a pretty big night on offense,” Kunecke said. “He’s just so tough inside and hard to defend.”
Siebenmorgen even had to help bring the ball up at times with Caudle being out.
MHMA will host Jefferson County North Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.