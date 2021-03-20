The Ravens return to the links this year with a strong core who looking go low in numerous tournaments this season.
Head Coach Christian Wessel shared that it is his team’s ability to play at Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue and their programs in the off season that will help lead to the team’s success.
“Many of our kids, especially our freshman and sophomores have participated in junior golf,” Wessel said. “We are blessed to have good junior golf here in Atchison.”
Wessel is hoping his team will develop their short game as Carson Schroeder and Lansdon Taylor will be two returning golfers to keep your eye.
“[Schroeder] is a returning senior who has a good natural game. I am excited to see him play,” Wessel said. “We have a few girl golfers this year. I am really excited to see Zoey Stec play. She has a ton of potential.”
The Ravens season was cut short last year due to COVID-19. There were not able to compete in any of the major tournaments, but this year the Nemaha Valley Tournament and Horton Tournament jump out on the schedule.
“We won that tournament [Horton] two years ago and would like to defend the title,” Wessel said.
The gift of golf is extremely important to this team especially during the tough circumstances behind COVID-19, but Wessel explains the extra sense of excitement that is revolving around Maur Hill this season.
“This school year has been a tough year with COVID-19 and all the stress that comes with it, golf is a great exit for many of these kids,” Wessel said.
