Maur Hill-Mount Academy managed to earn a season sweep of McLouth Tuesday night in a tough 32-26 contest at Haverty Arena.
Raven Head Coach Luke Noll said he was pleased with how his team competed down the stretch in a gritty close game.
"We knew it would be a tight game, and I'm really proud of how we handled everything down the stretch and how composed we were," Noll said. "I thought our girls played really tough."
The first half featured next to no offense with the offensive highlight coming the second half as senior Zoey Stec hit a trio of threes to give MHMA a lead it was able to maintain.
"She's been in that spot many times before and continues to come through for us with big plays," Noll said.
Stec said the defense was the difference don't the stretch for the Ravens.
"Once we hit those it got our momentum and offense going," Stec said. "Our defense has been awesome the last few games and helped us keep the lead late."
Stec finished with a team-high 12 points, and sophomore Bethany Urban was second with 11.
"We thought our offense was moving a lot better," Noll said. "We were pretty stagnating the first time we played them, and I thought we did a better job moving the ball and looking to attack."
