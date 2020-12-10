Maur Hill-Mount Academy prevailed in what was a solid early gut check win over a tough out of league opponent Cair Paravel 69-66.
Coach Brad Kunecke said he was pleased with how his team performed with just one day of practice in preparation for a team that entered the game at 3-0.
“We had one day to prepare for these guys and we didn’t know much about them besides how good they are and they have size,” Kunecke said. “I was really proud of the guys.”
The game was a back and forth affair that saw the Ravens trailing late despite having the lead for a most of the first half.
Senior Stanton Shepard was able to hit a layup as time expired to send the game to overtime at 56-56.
Kunecke credited Shepard and said he continues to just get better as a player.
“He’s getting to be a player,” Kunecke said. “He does a lot of good things for us and he’s just going to get better.”
Kunecke said his team did what they needed to do throughout a highly contested overtime period but did leave the door open late with misses at the free throw line.
“In overtime I thought we executed what we wanted to do and our only flaw was missing a few free throws at the line,” Kunecke said.
Cair Paravel had a chance for a three at the buzzer but the shot rimmed out as time expired.
Kunecke said those are the type of games he likes to see his team tough out and win to build positive experience.
“You like to have as many of these games as you can where you are playing good competition,” Kunecke said. “It’s nice to have these back and forth swings to work on your tempo and composure.”
Shepard also said intense wins like this one are improving the team for the better.
“We’re getting a lot better playing tough teams like this,” Shepard said.
Senior Kolbran Korbelik and junior Drew Caudle both led the team in scoring with 16. Sophomore Parish Mispagel had 13 and senior Shane Sachse had 12.
