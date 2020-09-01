Maur Hill-Mount Academy enters the 2020 season hoping to continue the program’s string of success in recent years even after losing two of the best players in program history with Abe Siebenmorgen and Jack Caudle.
“It’s hard when you replace two of the best players your program has ever seen but the quantity of players that can contribute at a high level could be good this year,” Coach Brandon Wilkes said. “I think this year is another year we’ve been gearing toward.”
Wilkes said he believes the team might have a little bit more depth throughout the roster.
“After all the emotion of last season and the disappointment of losing the amount of seniors we had died down we were able to think about this year,” Wilkes said. “This year the quantity of good and experienced players coming back is more than last year.”
The Ravens will have 12 seniors returning compared to six returning last season.
“In a small school you usually don’t have as many guys who have had varsity experience coming back that we do this year,” Wilkes said.
Senior running back Andrew Schwinn will be the straw that stirs the drink for the Raven offense this season.
Schwinn was the leading rusher for the team last season accumulating 907 total all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.
Wilkes expects Schwinn to be a much larger part of the MHMA offense this season.
“He’s not coming back with the stats that others have going into this year but he’s as good of a back as I’ve coached,” Wilkes said. “He has the measurables and should be one of the best in this area.”
With arguably the most decorated passer in program history leaving, the quarterback position for the Ravens is up for grabs with the potential replacement being a familiar face.
Junior Drew Caudle has been taking many reps at the position this summer and Wilkes said his ability has been showing.
“He’s a fantastic athlete and he’s been working at the position this summer,” Wilkes said. “Like everything else he’s picking up on it really fast and he could be the front runner.”
MHMA also has sophomore Mark Harris who is more of a pure drop back passer and just doesn’t have the experience.
“He’s kind of more your pure quarterback and eventually will probably be the guy,” Wilkes said. “Right now he just hasn’t played yet.”
MHMA returners a number of experienced players upfront on both sides of the ball like junior Brady Pound, senior Willie Kesinger and senior Samuel Underwood.
“Our line should probably be our strength,” Wilkes said. “We’re in pretty good shape to have the number of pure linemen we have.”
Wilkes said the team performing better in critical spots is a main focus, specifically cutting down on turnovers.
“One of the things that just kept us from reaching our ultimate goals was that we turned the ball over in big games,” Wilkes said. “Just getting into those big games and playing to our potential comes with more reps and getting more comfortable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.