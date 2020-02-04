The Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls looked to have a season sweep of Pleasant Ridge in the bag with just a couple minutes remaining and leading 37-33.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, inexperience coupled with a number of offensive woes down the stretch allowed the Rams to score the final six points of the game to win 39-37 Tuesday night at Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
Coach Luke Noll said his team has had issues in several clutch moments in games this season and its hard to replicate that in practice for young players.
“We’ve had some games this year that crunch time has been tough for us,” “It’s one of those things you can practice a lot and we should practice more, but you really learn that with in game experience.”
One of those critical moments was when MHMA turned the ball over on an inbound following a missed free throw from Pleasant Ridge that would have tied the game at 37 all with just 21.3 seconds left.
The Rams scored on their following possession to take a 38-37 lead and the Ravens were unable to answer with two attempts at the basket in the final seconds.
Junior Madison Folsom had yet another solid outing for MHMA leading the way in points with 16.
The Ravens will be hosting Jefferson County North this Thursday coming off its first loss of the season to Jackson Heights 38-25.
