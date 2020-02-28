Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball closed out the regular with one of its most complete games of the season with a 47-27 win over McLouth Friday night.
Raven coach Luke Noll said he was pleased with the way his team performed in several areas on the night.
“We executed things really well on offense and even with some base line out of bounds plays we did really well with,” Noll said. “Defensively we played tough and hard.”
Noll also said sending the seniors out on a high note to close the regular season was something they discussed before the game.
“We thought we ended the season right tonight,” Noll said. “We said before the game ‘Lets send our seniors out right.’ and we did.”
MHMA junior Malia DuLac led the team with 15 points on the night and junior Madison Folsom was second with 12.
Noll said the team as a whole had contributions from multiple girls.
“We had so many girls play really well tonight,” Noll said. “Our assist numbers were up and our turnovers were down. We were really excited about how a lot of girls did tonight.”
The Ravens will begin Sub-State on the road Tuesday night 7 p.m. against Seneca-Nemaha Central.
