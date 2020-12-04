A turbulent 48-hours ended with the Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball team victorious 44-34 over Pleasant Ridge, a game the team didn't know they would be playing until Thursday evening after a cancellation with ACCHS.
"You never think you'd experience anything like that but we were fortunate to be able to play a game," Raven coach Luke Noll said. "We're going to take any game we can. A lot of teams didn't get that chance."
MHMA showed plenty of aggressiveness on offense with several girls across the board looking to make plays and score.
Noll said he was encouraged by the mentality his team had on the offense on the night.
"I was really excited with how many people were looking to make plays," Noll said. "I know it didn't always happen but we had a lot of girls who were aggressive and that's a really positive thing to see going forward. Every girl brought something different to the table."
Senior guard Malia Dulac led the team with 15 points while junior Zoey Stec and freshman Bethany Urban both had 10.
Noll was impressed with Urban's performance in her first high school game.
"For her to step in during her first high school basketball game and give us that was special," Noll said.
The win also came on a night where the leading scorer from last season, senior Madison Folsom only had two points on offense.
"If you would've said that before the game I would've said that might be a tough game," Noll said. "That's exciting because that means lots of people are looking to get involved."
Dulac said she and the Ravens were confident in their overall abilities as a team heading into the game and they were just glad to showcase it.
"It wasn't a surprise to us but I think that we all were glad to prove it and show we could do it," Dulac said.
The Lady Ravens are scheduled to host Jefferson County North Tuesday night.
