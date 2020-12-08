The Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball put together probably the biggest win so far under coach Luke Noll.
The Lady Ravens defeated Jefferson County North 45-42 at home Tuesday night.
The Chargers entered the game ranked as a top ten team in class 2A.
"It's huge for our girls to have that level of success against a team that is thought highly of in the league," Noll said. "I'm so proud of them and they deserve that one."
The win was in large part thanks to the hot start MHMA had on offense that eventually gave them a 14 point lead in the first half.
Noll said he could tell his team was ready to play with the attitude and energy they had while warming up.
"I told our coach before the game that our energy level was awesome," Noll said. "We were fired up and ready to go. That was so important because of how tight it got late and we needed that to hang on."
JCN eventually fought back to bring the game within single digits and probably would've won if not for some clutch plays on both ends of the floor by seniors Madison Folsom and Malia Dulac.
"They are just two great senior leaders," Noll said. "For them to finish the job for us with clutch shots and rebounds was kind of a story book ending."
Even with that effort, the Chargers had a shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime that went off the rim.
Dulac finished with a team-high 17 and Folsom had 14.
