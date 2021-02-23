The Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball team ended the regular season the same way it started it, with a victory over Pleasant Ridge.
The Ravens held the Rams to just 11 points in the second half which led to a convincing 49-27 win.
Coach Luke Noll said his team had an abundant amount of energy before and at the start of the game that really propelled them to victory.
"Our energy was so good at the beginning of the game and that carried us throughout the night," Noll said. "The girls were fired up and ready to play."
Noll said he is really pleased with how much the team as whole has been playing unselfish and getting many players involved.
"We're playing so unselfish and looking to get several girls involved," Noll said. "We've had multiple games where we've had seven girls score points."
Sophomore Hannah Kocour led the way for the Ravens with 15 points and senior Malia Dulac had 11.
The Ravens have now won four out of their last five games and will head into Sub-State as the number four seed and will host Horton 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
"You want to be playing your best basketball this time of the year and definitely feel like we're doing that," Noll said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.