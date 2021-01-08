Horton outlasted Maur-Hill Mount Academy in the closing minutes as the Chargers defeated the Lady Ravens 35-34.
MHMA took the lead in the final minute on a perfectly conducted set play out of a time out called by Head Coach Luke Noll.
The ball ended up in the hands of Malia DuLac who buried the long three pointer from the left wing to take the lead with 48 seconds left in the game.
“The girls executed that perfectly,” Noll said. “She [DuLac] knocked down that huge shot.”
But, a costly turnover with 30 seconds left by the Lady Ravens saw the Chargers score a wide open layup to take the lead and eventually the win.
The first half was tough for the Lady Ravens who struggled to settle into the game after a lengthy winter break.
“The first half felt pretty sluggish,” Noll said. “Offensively, we had a tough time getting things going.”
The Lady Ravens rebounded in the third quarter, though. MHMA went on a 13-3 run to take the lead. DuLac scored a majority of her team high 12 points in the third period.
“We talked in the third quarter about settling down offensively and getting the ball moving. I thought we did that better,” Noll said.
The Crusaders were too much for the Lady Ravens at the end of the game, but Noll credits his teams unselfish play for giving MHMA a chance.
“They are a fun group to be around and they are naturally unselfish,” Noll said. “That’s definitely a positive.”
