The Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball team had a chance to improve to 2-0 on the season despite a lackluster offensive performance most of the night before ultimately getting outscored 9-0 in the final minute and half and losing 45-34 to Horton at home Friday night.
Coach Luke Noll said him and the team attributed most of the tough night offensively on the numerous amount of turnovers they committed
“We were disappointed with our turnover number,” Noll said. “We felt most were self inflicted and we just never settled in.”
Noll also said getting beat on the glass most of the game hurt his team.
“Rebounding differential hurt us too and we missed some opportunities to match their physicality,” Noll said. “We mentioned that as long as we learn from it we’ll be alright, but we have plenty to iron out.”
Junior Taylor Folsom led the team in scoring on the night with 11 and senior Sara Domann was second with 10.
