Sara Noll heads into her second season as head coach of Maur Hill-Mount Academy volleyball still shooting for the top of the Northeast Kansas Conference despite the loss of some strong seniors.
“We’ve got some big roles to fill but luckily we got some varsity girls coming back with experience,” Noll said. “I’m excited about where we’re going to be and how competitive we’ll be in the league.”
The Ravens went 17-5 last season with some key contributors returning, specifically all-league senior libero Blair Taylor who has played on varsity since her freshman season.
MHMA will have both of its front-line players in junior Hannah Kocour and junior Emily Beien returning.
“We’ll have some big people in the front and back row with experience that will allow us to have some balance,” Noll said.
Noll said finding some more fore power of offense will probably be her team’s biggest challenge but is confident their defense will help lead to offense.
“I think we’ll be a good defensive and passing team,” Noll said. “We’ll need to find some power from somebody but we’re pretty strong defensively and we should be able to turn that into offense.”
Noll said she also never worries about the type of energy and effort the Ravens will bring to the floor.
“I look for my teams to bring a lot of energy and that’s something we’ll need to work on because we have good leaders but we got pretty quiet leaders,” Noll said. “I don’t ever have to ask these guys to work hard or go the extra mile.”
