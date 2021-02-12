Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball rebounded with a much needed win over Oskaloosa 51-37 Friday night.
The Ravens had lost four of their last five and lost to the Bears in December 53-45.
Coach Luke Noll said MHMA looked the best they have offensively this season.
"Offensively we looked about as good as we have all year," Noll said. "We had so many players looking to get involved and we can be a threat when that happens."
A 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter gave the Ravens a 43-25 entering the fourth quarter that was too much for Oskaloosa to overcome.
Senior Madison Folsom returned to form on offense with a team-high 19 points on the night.
Noll said the performance should give Folsom some confidence after looking for some offensive success.
"It was a good break out game for her," Noll said. "She's been playing really good defense recently but to see some shots go in for her will be good."
The Ravens (7-9) had a ton of energy on the court and the bench as well throughout the game.
Noll said having better energy no matter the situation was a priority they had set recently.
"We talked about what it takes to be a good teammate even when you're not in the game and how they can carry us through some games," Noll said.
The win comes at a critical point for MHMA as they fight for the fourth seed in the sub-state with a couple of teams.
"This game really helped us with how close everything is in sub-state right now to maybe get a home game," Folsom said. "We had a lot of energy in the locker room and it showed early in the game."
Senior Malia DuLac was second on MHMA with 11 points.
