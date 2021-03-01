Maur Hill-Mount Academy defeated Republic County 49-27 in the first round of sub-state action.
The Ravens defense set a strong tempo which led to easy offense for the home team. Head Coach Brad Kunecke explained how impressive his team played in all facets of the game.
“I thought tonight was one of our better overall games, defensively and offensively,” Kunecke said. “We were really crisp. We looked like a playoff team tonight.”
MHMA double teamed and trapped the Buffs all game which caused turnover after turnover.
Kolbran Korbelik earned a majority of his points off of transition. He scored 17 points to lead the Ravens.
“We had a couple really good practices, intensity was up and I think it showed tonight,” Korbelik said.
The Ravens continued with their balanced offense which has been evident all season long, but especially tonight. MHMA had seven different players enter the scoresheet.
“We’ve got five guys that can blow up any night,” Korbelik said. “That’s what makes us tough, you never know who is going to score that night.”
The Ravens victory marked Kunecke’s 400th career victory as a coach of MHMA which includes his time as head coach of the Lady Ravens.
“I wanted to do it this year with this group of guys, they put a lot of effort last year and this year,” Kunecke said. “It was really special that these seniors were able to be a part of that.”
Kunecke was given the game ball as an honor for this achievement. He received a standing ovation from the crowd and his players for his effort in creating an impressive program within those 400 wins.
“He [Kunecke] energized this program big time. I love playing for him,” Korbelik said. “He never
has favorites, always best players are going to play, hardest working players are going to play.
He deserves it tonight.”
Tonight, Riverside High School defeated Atchison County Community High School 60-27.
MHMA will face Riverside on Thursday night in the semifinals of sub-state action.
MHMA lost to Riverside on Jan. 20 with a final score of 60-46. The Ravens are seeking revenge as they go against the Cyclones.
“Riverside is a really solid team, but I think the type of effort we put in offensively and defensively [tonight], I like our chances,” Kunecke said.
The Ravens will square off against Riverside Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Valley Heights.
“We need to come out like we did tonight,” Korbelik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.