It’s not often a track and field team can bring so much energy to a practice environment, but that’s exactly how Maur Hill-Mount Academy thrives.
Head Coach Addrianne Raplinger explains how much she has enjoyed being with her team in the early stages of practice.
“They are all eager to work and seem to be very excited to have this season,” Raplinger said. “They are also a pretty fun group, they all support each other.”
Joe Hernandez will lead the Ravens this season as he had a strong season in 2019 when he qualified for the state championship in the 300 meter hurdles.
The throwers are also another important aspect to the success of MHMA. Carter Shaw will be strong this season inside the ring throwing discus and shot put.
“We would love to get Joe to qualify again in the 300 hurdles, we have a few throwers who have grown and we would love to see them get there,” Raplinger said. “We are looking to put a couple of solid relay teams together on the boys and girls side and we love for one of them to qualify.”
Raplinger also shared how much it means to be a part of this team since last year they had very little time together before COVID-19 shut team activities down for the year.
“We had one week of practice last year prior to everything getting shut down due to COVID. It was devastating to our team,” Raplinger said. “We are thrilled to be back at it and our athletes are eager.”
The Ravens will open their season at Ottawa on April 1.
