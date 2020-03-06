HIAWATHA — looked poised to advance to the Sub-State championship game with a 37-30 lead late in the third quarter against Nemaha Central Thursday night in Hiawatha.
The wheels proceeded to collectively fall off.
The Thunder would go on a blistering 14-1 run giving them a 44-38 lead with two minutes and fourteen seconds remaining that the Ravens just never recovered from and fell short 48-44 ending their potential run at a third straight state appearance.
MHMA coach Brad Kunecke said his team just didn’t handle the moment well.
“I thought we controlled the game pretty much for three quarters,” Kunecke said. “The fourth quarter I thought we lost our composure. We tried to get the ball down low but made some bad passes in the process.”
The Ravens had a number of lackadaisical or just out of sync passes down the stretch that ultimately were their demise.
Seniors Jack Caudle and Abe Siebemmorgen were really the only players who returned this season with valuable postseason experience and Kunecke said that was eventually exposed in this game.
“We only have two guys that made that state tournament run and the year before,” Kunecke said. “It kind of showed in this type of game and this type of atmosphere. We just lost our way a little bit.”
The Ravens take advantage of their size and strength they had down low for most of the game until finally running into trouble in the fourth.
Siebenmorgen finished with a game-high 17 points on the night.
Kunecke said he is proud of the way his season at the helm of the Ravens’ basketball program turned out despite the disappointing ending.
“I’m proud of how the season turned out with the leadership our seniors had and the careers they had,” Kunecke said. “Taking over this program and having those seniors so perceptive to the new style of basketball we wanted to do was one of the many positive things to look at.”
