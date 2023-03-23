Maur Hill-Mount Academy Football will be sending four players to the next level and will all be competing at two of the better NAIA programs in the country.
Mark Harris and Johnken Ngwaba will both be staying in Atchison after signing on to Benedictine football while Sam Joyce and Adam Caudle will be moving up to Grand View.
"You look at both those schools, and they are both top NAIA programs," Raven head coach Zack Fredrickson said. "The fact that two of them will be staying in their hometown is special and makes it great for the community."
Fredrickson said sending that many to the college level for such a small program is quite an accomplishment.
"Most schools don't send a couple of different guys, and that fact that we have four guys is a special thing," Fredrickson said. "It's an impressive thing especially when you look at a team as small as ours. It's a big deal for our program, players, and their families."
Fredrickson had plenty of individual praise for each of his players.
Harris recorded 3,042 passing yards, and 29 touchdown passes in 13 games at MHMA.
"The guy can sling it and makes plays," Fredrickson said. "He's a smart football player, and he knows the game."
Ngwaba produced 55 tackles, and 8 sacks in just 7 games as a Raven and was named All-League Defense in the Northeast Kansas League.
"He's a freak of nature and a stud," Fredrickson said. "He's got all the intangibles to be a great college football player."
Joyce was an All-League offensive lineman with 30 pancakes throughout the season.
"He's built for the offensive line and that's what they signed him to do," Fredrickson said. "That's a school that's always had great offensive lines, and he'll do some good things up there."
Caudle was also named All-League defense in 2022 with 90 tackles and two sacks.
"The guy has got a motor and can do a lot," Fredrickson said. "He can play linebacker and long snap and do them both at a high level."
"I've grown up around BC football and this community my whole life so going there so going there will be really fun,"
"I started playing football for the first time my junior year so seeing where I'm at now through teammates and coaching is honestly a blessing,"
"There are so many people who have helped me get to this point and I can't thank them enough,"
"All these people around me have helped me get to this point and I'm blessed to have them," "I think it'll be a great place and home for me."
