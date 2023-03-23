MHMA Ravens

The four Maur Hill-Mount Academy seniors sign their letter of intents to the play at the college level in front of family, friends and coaches. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Maur Hill-Mount Academy Football will be sending four players to the next level and will all be competing at two of the better NAIA programs in the country.

Mark Harris and Johnken Ngwaba will both be staying in Atchison after signing on to Benedictine football while Sam Joyce and Adam Caudle will be moving up to Grand View.