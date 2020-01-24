The Maur Hill-Mount Academy didn’t have many answers against Silver Lake Thursday night at the McLouth Invitational.
The Ravens were handed their worst loss of the season by the Eagles 72-18.
MHMA did hang around a little only trailing 11-5 at the end first quarter until the doors fell off.
Silver Lake would go on a 19-1 run in the second quarter eventually leading to a 38-9 halftime lead.
“We kind of ran into a little bit of a buzzsaw tonight,” Coach Luke Noll said. “We were just a little bit late on some close outs defensively and they were hot. That’s a good team.”
The Eagles finished with ten threes in the game while the Ravens only had one.
MHMA will play for third place Saturday at 2 p.m.
“We just have bounce back quick for Saturday and hopefully we’ll be alright,” Noll said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.