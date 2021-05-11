Maur Hill-Mount Academy senior Malia Dulac signed her letter of intent to continue playing volleyball at the University of St. Mary Monday.
Raven coach Sarah Noll said Dulac was a vital part of her success during her first season of coaching last season.
"I was extremely blessed to have Malia as my setter for the first year as a coach," Noll said. "St. Mary's will be getting someone who works hard all the time every day and I think that's all you can ask for."
Dulac said playing under Noll was certainly a positive for her senior season.
"She definitely made me a better player and person," Dulac said. "I'm very sad it could only be one year but it definitely made an impact on me."
Dulac said Spires head coach Amy Beall made a good impression on her that help lead her to chose St. Mary's
"I really love the coach and I think she really cares about the players more than just volleyball," Dulac said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.