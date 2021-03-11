Emily Dryden will have the rare opportunity to continue her athletic career at a University despite only playing the sport she will be playing for only two seasons in high school.
Dryden signed her letter of intent Thursday to play softball at Ave Maria University.
Dryden has been a standout athlete during her time with the Ravens by playing volleyball for four seasons, earning all-conference her freshman and sophomore season with softball and is competed in swimming for three seasons.
Dryden said she's impressed by what Gyrene softball coach John Kelly is doing with the program and wanted to maintain her Catholic faith in college.
"I just want to keep my Catholic faith strong and I think they are great school," Dryden said. "Right now they are top forty and I think John Kelly is doing a great job with the program."
Dryden said she is fortunate to get this opportunity with so little time playing in high school.
"I feel really blessed because a lot don't get this opportunity even when they have four years," Dryden said.
