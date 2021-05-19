Maur Hill-Mount Academy baseball came up short of a trip to state again with a 5-1 defeat at Valley Falls Tuesday evening.
The Ravens could only manage three total hits at the plate against Dragon pitcher Avery Gatzemeyer. The lone run was a home run by junior Drew Caudle in the bottom of the fourth.
Coach Phil Baniewicz said his team was just outplayed at the worst time of the season.
It was so tough to take but they were the better team last night," Baniewicz said. "They pitched better, hit better, and fielded better than we did unfortunately for us."
The loss marks the fourth straight season for the Ravens of losing in the regional championship.
Honestly, I feel like the Buffalo Bills right now. That’s the fourth straight regional championship game in a row that we have lost," Baniewicz said. "However, this team had a great year and we have many guys back next year. A big thank you to the seniors who set the tone for a good season."
MHMA did defeat McLouth 10-0 and Onaga 14-3 Monday in their first two regional games.
