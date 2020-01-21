MCLOUTH — Junior Madison Folsom has been leading the way for Maur Hill-Mount Academy all season.
Her ability was never more evident than the Ravens’ 41-39 overtime win over Riverside in the first round of the McLouth invitational.
Folsom had a career-high 27 points in the win, including eight of the team’s 11 points in overtime.
Coach Luke Noll said Folsom has been staple for the team all season long on both sides of the floor.
“She played an incredible game,” Noll said. “She’s been a rock for us all year. This game was no different with the way she rebounded, defended and played offensively.”
The other person to score in overtime was Malia DuLac who hit a three pointer late in the period that gave MHMA (4-4) a four point advantage and looked to seal the win.
The Ravens ended up relinquishing a four point lead twice in the final two minutes before a pair of free throws from Folsom gave her team the win in the final seconds of the rather sloppy game.
Knoll hopes for his team to be able to learn from this gut check win where they certainly didn’t play their best.
“It was a little sloppy but hopefully we can learn a little about situational awareness from this game,” Knoll said. “We’ve talked about finding a way to win on nights where you aren’t your best is big for us.”
The Ravens will play in the second round of the McLouth Invitational 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.