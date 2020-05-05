Maur Hill-Mount Academy officially has a new soccer coach for the fall season.
Five-year assistant coach at McPherson High School Eric Burghart was recently announced as the head coach of the program.
Burghart had spent one year living in Atchison working for Benedictine College as a Resident Director for the Men’s Apartments.
Burghart said he wanted to make sure everything was right with his job and family before taking on the challenge of coaching as well.
"I wanted to focus on my job and make sure I got my feet underneath me before I spread myself too thin," Burghart said. "I feel comfortable where I'm at personally and where my family is at to give that time into coaching."
Burghart said he had often heard high praise for the type of environment MHMA has built as a school and that attracted him to the job.
"I've always heard how great of a school it is and I wanted to become a part of that," Burghart said. "I was really looking for an opportunity to get back into coaching."
The former Bullpups assistant coach said spending five seasons around the successful program will pay dividends as he embarks on running his own program.
"I was able to work with a great program there and observe a lot of great coaches," Burghart said. "I'm excited to pull from everything I've learned and kind of find my own style."
Despite the current state of sports, Burghart has been able evaluate some parts of the team he will field this fall.
"I've watched some film from last year and put some puzzle pieces together in my head," Burghart said. "I want to kind of let the players lead where we go with it and be able to lead a competent team come this fall."
Burghart said the best way to handle this time is to worry about what is within his grasp at the moment to best prepare for the season.
"In my head I've always had this perfect spring and summer program of getting the guys in right away and telling them how exactly how I envision everything," Burghart said. "The biggest thing I'm trying to focus on now is controlling what you can control and maximizing any time we can get in the summer."
