Perhaps Parrish Beagle’s most impressive accomplishment in his career was finalized long after he had his final moments on the diamond with Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
Beagle became the first Raven to be named First Team All-State for the third straight season.
Beagle said being able to make history with this achievement is truly special.
“It’s a huge accomplishment to be named First Team All-State for three years in a row,” Beagle said. “It has been something I worked so hard for, and to be able to achieve that is something I’m proud about. To be able to do it at Maur Hill and have the players and coaches around was a huge blessing.”
Beagle’s former head coach Phil Baniewicz had nothing but the highest praise for the player he coached for four seasons as a Raven.
“Parrish is not just an outstanding baseball player, but an outstanding human being,” Baniewicz said. “To be named First Team All-State at three different positions speaks to his athleticism and hard work. He is the best player I have ever coached in over 20 years.”
Beagle said Coach Baniewicz helped round out his game from a mental standpoint.
“One thing he taught me is the mental side of baseball,” Baniewicz said. “Being able to add that into my toolset took me to another level. Being able to breathe and focus on the moment when things are going wrong helped me to outplay my opponents.”
Beagle said Baniewicz also assisted him greatly with growing the diamond as well.
“He helped me with baseball, but he also helped me to become the man I am today,” Beagle said. “He pushed me to be a faithful man and to do what is right at all times. Once my career is over, I’ll have a solid foundation of faith and how to be a man.”
Beagle will now be taking the next step in his baseball and academic careers when he attends Tarleton State University this fall.
“The coaches were great, and the administration and community are buying into the program,” Beagle said. “I knew that I would have all I need to develop into the player I know I can. Tarleton also has a great Kinesiology program, and that drove me toward the school as well.”
Commented