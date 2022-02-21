Muar Hill-Mount Academy powerlifting had two standout performances this past weekend in Horton.
MHMA Senior Zoey Stec won the 165 pound weight division with a bench press of 140, squat at 250, and a clean of 165 with a total of 555 pounds. She also won All League in her weight class, had the best clean and bench in the league in her class, and earned Women’s power weight lifter of the year in the NEKL.
"She has been very impressive all year and won every event in her weight class at every meet, won her class for league, and one of the two lifters of the year," Head Coach Zack Fredrickson said. "She is a fierce competitor and has a work ethic like no other."
Junior Sam Joyce won the men’s heavyweight division with a bench press of 335, squat of 345, and a clean of 245 with a total of 925. He won All league in heavyweight in the NEKL. He had the top bench, squat, and clean in the heavyweight division in the league.
“I' m very proud of our team and all of the hard work they have put in up to this point," Fredrickson said. "We have hit many personal records throughout the season. I' m especially proud of Sam and Zoey They have set out for high goals and have put in the work to get there."
