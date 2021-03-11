All-Star

The 35th Annual Northeast Kansas All-Star Games are set for Sunday, March 21 and will be hosted by Highland Community College at the Ben Allen Field House.

The volleyball match and basketball games will feature some of the top high school athletes in the Northeast Kansas area competing against each other in a fun and friendly All-Star game. The volleyball match is set to begin at 11 a.m., followed by the women's basketball game at 1:30 p.m. and the day will end with the men's basketball game tipping-off at 4 p.m.

In years past, over one thousand spectators have attended the annual event, which proves it to be successful for all of those who participate. participants, coaches and fans.

Gates will open 30 minutes prior to each event. This year, spectators will be limited to the participating athlete's intermediate family. All three games will be live streamed on the Scottie Sports Network.

Men's Basketball

Navy Team:

Head Coach: Tonya Kramer, Jefferson County North H.S.

Assistant Coach: Jeff Hale, Jefferson County North H.S.

Nathan Hawk, Valley Falls H.S.

James Kramer, Jefferson County North H.S.

Dylan Thompson, Jackson Heights H.S.

Emmit Jobbins, Jefferson County North H.S.

Jacob Jueneman, Hanover H.S.

Dawson Zenger, Rock Creek H.S.

Landon Baker, Nemaha Central H.S.

Blake Hynek, Hanover H.S.

Jackson Rader, Marysville H.S.

Kobe Hoover, Washington County H.S.

Jeremiah Duncan, Blue Valley H.S.

Aiden Rudolph, Clifton-Clyde H.S.

Lafe Blevins, Doniphan West H.S.

Gold Team:

Head Coach: Tyler Herbster, Riverside H.S.

Assistant Coach: Caleb Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls H.S.

Bray Davies, Riverside H.S.

Wyatt Lange, Clifton-Clyde H.S.

Kale Purcell, Holton H.S.

Miles Edwards, Riverside H.S.

Cameron Beardsley, Valley Heights H.S.

Kael McQueen, Wetmore H.S.

Shane Sachse, Maur Hill Mount Academy

Cooper Jepson, Valley Falls H.S.

Trent Beier, Linn H.S.

Gavin Cornelison, Frankfort H.S.

Drew Buhrman, Washington County H.S.

Josh Broxterman, Jefferson West H.S.

Women's Basketball

Navy Team:

Coaches: Luke Noll Maur Hill Mount Academy

Steve Noll, Jefferson County North

Kinsey Schneider, Jefferson County North

Malia Dulac Maur Hill, Mount Academy

Reese Curry, Oskaloosa

Regan Curry, Oskaloosa

Sophia Rockhold, Oskaloosa

Mahpiya Irving, Royal Valley

Halina Williamson, Royal Valley

Wakiyan Irving, Royal Valley

Reagan Osterhaus, Wetmore

Alyssa Bloom, Wetmore

Mellana Davis, Junction City

Emily Punches, Burlinggame

Gold Team:

Coaches: Nate Bauman, Sabetha

Garrett Michael, Sabetha

Melinna Schumann, Sabetha

Amaya Marlatt, Jackson Heights

Leah Renyer, Sabetha

Riley Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central

Cassidy Corby, Nemaha Central

Hannah Macke, Nemaha Central

Saydee Tanking, Holton

Mariah Broxterman, Frankfort

Lydia Loiseau, Frankfort

Emelia Toerber, Valley heights

Alyssa Kern, Washington County

Aubrie Rose, Frankfort

Kacia Shirley, Frankfort

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.