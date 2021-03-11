The 35th Annual Northeast Kansas All-Star Games are set for Sunday, March 21 and will be hosted by Highland Community College at the Ben Allen Field House.
The volleyball match and basketball games will feature some of the top high school athletes in the Northeast Kansas area competing against each other in a fun and friendly All-Star game. The volleyball match is set to begin at 11 a.m., followed by the women's basketball game at 1:30 p.m. and the day will end with the men's basketball game tipping-off at 4 p.m.
In years past, over one thousand spectators have attended the annual event, which proves it to be successful for all of those who participate. participants, coaches and fans.
Gates will open 30 minutes prior to each event. This year, spectators will be limited to the participating athlete's intermediate family. All three games will be live streamed on the Scottie Sports Network.
Men's Basketball
Navy Team:
Head Coach: Tonya Kramer, Jefferson County North H.S.
Assistant Coach: Jeff Hale, Jefferson County North H.S.
Nathan Hawk, Valley Falls H.S.
James Kramer, Jefferson County North H.S.
Dylan Thompson, Jackson Heights H.S.
Emmit Jobbins, Jefferson County North H.S.
Jacob Jueneman, Hanover H.S.
Dawson Zenger, Rock Creek H.S.
Landon Baker, Nemaha Central H.S.
Blake Hynek, Hanover H.S.
Jackson Rader, Marysville H.S.
Kobe Hoover, Washington County H.S.
Jeremiah Duncan, Blue Valley H.S.
Aiden Rudolph, Clifton-Clyde H.S.
Lafe Blevins, Doniphan West H.S.
Gold Team:
Head Coach: Tyler Herbster, Riverside H.S.
Assistant Coach: Caleb Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls H.S.
Bray Davies, Riverside H.S.
Wyatt Lange, Clifton-Clyde H.S.
Kale Purcell, Holton H.S.
Miles Edwards, Riverside H.S.
Cameron Beardsley, Valley Heights H.S.
Kael McQueen, Wetmore H.S.
Shane Sachse, Maur Hill Mount Academy
Cooper Jepson, Valley Falls H.S.
Trent Beier, Linn H.S.
Gavin Cornelison, Frankfort H.S.
Drew Buhrman, Washington County H.S.
Josh Broxterman, Jefferson West H.S.
Women's Basketball
Navy Team:
Coaches: Luke Noll Maur Hill Mount Academy
Steve Noll, Jefferson County North
Kinsey Schneider, Jefferson County North
Malia Dulac Maur Hill, Mount Academy
Reese Curry, Oskaloosa
Regan Curry, Oskaloosa
Sophia Rockhold, Oskaloosa
Mahpiya Irving, Royal Valley
Halina Williamson, Royal Valley
Wakiyan Irving, Royal Valley
Reagan Osterhaus, Wetmore
Alyssa Bloom, Wetmore
Mellana Davis, Junction City
Emily Punches, Burlinggame
Gold Team:
Coaches: Nate Bauman, Sabetha
Garrett Michael, Sabetha
Melinna Schumann, Sabetha
Amaya Marlatt, Jackson Heights
Leah Renyer, Sabetha
Riley Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central
Cassidy Corby, Nemaha Central
Hannah Macke, Nemaha Central
Saydee Tanking, Holton
Mariah Broxterman, Frankfort
Lydia Loiseau, Frankfort
Emelia Toerber, Valley heights
Alyssa Kern, Washington County
Aubrie Rose, Frankfort
Kacia Shirley, Frankfort
