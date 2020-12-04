KSHSAA’s Board of Appeals voted Thursday 7-1 in favor of sending the decision of no fans at winter activities through Jan. 28 back to the board of directors.
Speakers in attendance at the meeting advocated for the importance of parents being allowed at sporting events this winter.
There was also deliberation on the potential of fans being allowed in too early and how that could harm the chances of finishing the winter season completely, similar to what happened last season when COVID-19 first hit.
The meeting where the Board of Directors will reconsider allowing 1-2 parents per attendee will be held next Tuesday at 1 p.m.
