The Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) had originally planned on announce guidelines this Friday for fall activities to begin Aug. 17 but that has now changed due to Governor Laura Kelly issuing an executive order that pushed the opening of schools to Sept. 9.
This includes any school activities so teams will not be able to practice.
"We will go back and look at models and plans that are in place with a delayed start and release information when appropriate," the organization said in a statement.
