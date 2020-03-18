Kansas State High Schools Activities Association finally made the official decision Wednesday to cancel the spring championships, competitions, and festivals in 2020 because of the pandemic of COVID-19.
The announcement comes a day after Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order regarding the closure and cessation of in-person instruction in all Kansas schools through May 29, 2020.
"The KSHSAA recognizes the value of school activities for all students and school communities," the organization said in a statement. "But the current situation does not permit the opportunity for school activities to take place in a manner that is consistent with the very reason school activities exist."
