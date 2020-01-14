Jefferson County North certainly didn’t have its best game offensively Tuesday night in a 55-47 loss to Pleasant Ridge.
The Chargers were unable to overcome a poor start to the second half that included a 10-0 by the Rams to put the score at 38-23 with four minutes and thirty-two seconds left in the quarter.
The home team did manage to draw within single digits but their tough effort wasn’t enough.
Assistant coach Jeff Hale said his team fought hard in the second half, but getting out of a hole like that one is just too difficult.
“We tell them that the first three minutes of the second half are always going to make a huge difference for the game,” Hale said. “It’s hard to climb out of a double digit hole against a good team.”
The Chargers shot 17 percent from beyond the arc on the night and had 13 turnovers to boot.
Hale said many of the turnovers were unforced errors by his team.
“We felt like a lot of them were unforced as well,” Hale said. “They did a good job of pressure but I did think we gave some away. Turnovers definitely played a factor in the game as well.”
Sophomore Ryan Feldkamp led the Chargers (5-2) in points with 17 on the night and junior Emmett Jobbins was second with 11 on the night.
