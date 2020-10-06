Maur Hill-Mount Academy volleyball gained probably its biggest win of the season so far this season against Jefferson County North 2-1 in three sets Tuesday night at Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
The Ravens came motivated to play against a Chargers team who had swept them 2-0 early on in the season.
"We had a lot of energy coming in because we knew this was a game we wanted to get," MHMA senior Madison Folsom said.
MHMA jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set leading to a 25-9 win.
Raven coach Sara Noll said she and the team knew the importance of starting fast against JCN.
"We talked about having to be aggressive all the way through and we really did that in the first set," Noll said. "We knew they were going to come back and compete in the second and they did."
The Chargers responded with a 25-21 to push the match to three sets.
The third set was a barnburner as both teams went back and forth with MHMA making a late run to win 25-22.
Noll said her team played at the level they need to compete against top teams.
"That was a fun match," Noll said. "That's the kind of volleyball we want to be playing in close games like that."
The win now ties both teams in the sub-state standings at 16-4.
"That was just a big win in terms of league standings and just having the confidence to know that we can compete with teams like that," Noll said.
Noll said her team is developing more capable hitters outside of Folsom.
"We're finally getting some hitters to contribute more," Noll said. "We rely on Madi a lot but we have to have balance if we want to win like that."
Folsom said Noll has done excellent in her first season as the head coach of MHMA.
"She's working everyday in practice to make sure everyone gets better," Folsom said. "She knows what she's doing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.