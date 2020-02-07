The potential father and son coaching matchup between Steve and Luke Noll was spoiled Thursday night due to both of them being out with the flu.
A game still had to be played though and Jefferson County North was able to get a 42-31 win over Maur Hill-Mount Academy following its first loss of the season Tuesday night at Jackson Heights 38-25.
This was the second game in a row for assistant coach Jeff Schneider replacing Steve Noll while he is out with illness.
Schneider's daughter, Kinsey, also had to miss the game Thursday with illness and had some symptoms that probably affected her play on Tuesday.
Coach Schneider said this has been an adversity filled week for the Chargers.
"When it rains it pours as far as adversity for us this week," Schneider said. "Three games in a week, all on the road and coming off a three game tournament."
Schneider said it has indeed been quite the challenge for him this week adjusting to the responsibilities of a head coach.
"I'm not used to the varsity rotation," Schneider said. "Steve takes care of that and I'll usually coach from the bench."
Schneider said he looks forward to when Steve can finally return to the sideline.
"He's been the face of this program for many years," Schneider said. "It creates a lot of adversity when your head coach isn't there. I can't wait for him to get back."
Sophomore Madison Vaught scored 14 of the 17 second half points that helped the Chargers separate for the bounce back road win.
Vaught said it's important to have somebody step to help lead the team in crucial moments.
"It comes down leadership," Vaught said. "You have to have that one leader to get everyone going."
The sophomore led the team with 19 points on the night.
"It feels good because I've been having off days lately," Vaught said. "It was nice to respond after our last game."
Senior Josie Weishaar was second on the team with 18 despite exiting the game in the third quarter with an injury she eventually came back from.
Schneider said the girls have been giving it all they have for him even under the circumstances this week.
"Our girls have done a great job and have done everything I've asked of them," Schneider said.
Vaught said the team has done a good job of fighting through unforeseen test this week has proven to be.
"It's a struggle but as a team I think we've been able to some together through the hardships we've encountered," Vaught said.
Ravens' assistant coach Zeynep Canbaz said she was proud of the way her team competed against arguably the best team in the league without their head coach.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, I was proud of how focused we were and how well we shared the ball on offense," Canbaz said. "Everybody was hustling and played very hard on defense even though we came up short at the end."
