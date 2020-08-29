Kansas high school football is right around the corner and the Jefferson County North High School Football team is preparing for the season to begin.
The Chargers will be led by head coach Jeff Schneider who will be entering his sixth season with the program. Under Schneider, the Chargers have had four winning seasons out of the previous five including 2019 which saw them go 5-4. All four of their losses were to teams with winning records. They will look to build on last season’s winning season, welcoming back nine lettermen winners.
The highlight of returning players includes four offensive linemen. Senior Caleb McAfee was awarded first team NEK Offensive Line and All-State Linemen Honorable Mention in 2019. He will be joined by fellow seniors Haden Drury, Trenton Filbert and junior Anthony Larson. Junior Ryan Feldkamp is expected to be the starting tight end for the third consecutive season, rounding out a front six with a lot varsity experience.
The backfield will look a little different for the Chargers in 2020 as they lost starting quarterback Boyd Tweed and All-State Running Back Honorable Mention Logan Budy to graduation. Three-time letter winner, senior Landon Gutschenritter will most certainly be a factor, but his role as quarterback or running back has yet to be decided. Gutschenritter was a first team NEK wide receiver in 2019 with 200 yards receiving, 300 yards rushing and nine total touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Caleb Wothington is also returning and had 155 receiving yards in 2019.
While Budy and Tweed will also be missed on the defensive side, the Chargers welcome back eight defensive starters. McAfee, Feldkamp, Filbert and Larson all return to the defensive line as well as junior Kaden Lutz. Sophomore Mason Weishaar is also expected to contribute to this unit in 2020. The linebacking core consists of Gutschenritter, Drury and junior Karson Worthington. All saw time in 2019. Caleb Worthington is the only 2019 starter returning to the defensive backs group. Sophomore Blake Fowler is expected to be a contributor in the upcoming season.
