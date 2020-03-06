HORTON — Jefferson County North just could never put itself squarely back in the game following the first quarter against Valley Heights.
The Chargers just couldn’t keep up with the Mustangs as they trailed by double digits in most of the second half in a 52-31 loss Friday night at Horton.
Coach Tonya Kramer said she just never felt like her team was able to execute or build momentum on offense at the level they needed after trailing 23-15 into the second quarter.
“I never felt like we got the offense up and running,” Kramer said. “We played pretty good defense but when the offense isn’t going, it makes the other side of the court a lot harder.”
Despite the disappointing end, this season was ultimately a bright spot for the Chargers in their second season under Kramer by improving from seven to 15 from last season.
“The growth from year-to-year has been unbelievable,” Kramer said. “Our seniors are so valuable to this program and their leadership will be missed tremendously.”
The two seniors departing from the program are Trent Fowler and Boyd Tweed, with a majority of the team’s roster returning.
Kramer said she is encouraged about what the future holds.
“I’m very excited about the future,” Kramer said. “When we took this job we wanted to build a program and definitely took a step in the right direction and we plan to continue to do it in the future.”
