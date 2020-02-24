Monday night was the first game in about a month Jefferson County North had been at full strength with the return of junior Kinsey Schneider from illness in a 48-15 win over Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
Coach Steve Noll said their main objective, and the reason they won so convincingly, was crashing the boards.
"Our only goal for tonight was to control the boards," Noll said. "They (MHMA) and other teams have hung with us because they've gotten second chance points and I thought we took that away from them."
Schneider scored 12 in her first game back for the Chargers since 4 Feb.
"I thought she hit the boards hard and looked to score offensively," Noll said. "It was nice having her back for sure."
Senior Josie Weishaar led both teams with 23 points on the night.
Weishaar said they couldn't have produced the defensive effort they had without stepping up on rebounds.
"No team can hold anyone to 15 points without stopping them on the boards," Weishaar said. "Coach stressed that a lot and we did what we had to do."
Raven coach Luke Noll also said that second chance points from the Chargers really hurt his team.
"Their defense is so solid that we had trouble getting shots off," Noll said. "We had kind of an off shooting night and one thing we needed was more of was second chance opportunities, which they got a lot of."
The MHMA coach said his team did a decent job against the talented Weishaar, but that she ultimately gave them trouble in rebounding and transition.
"Our first shot defense wasn't too bad," Noll said. "It was the offensive rebounds and transition points that she hurt us on. She's a really talented player."
The game was also the first ever meeting between father and son with Steve and Luke Noll on opposite sides of the court.
Steve Noll said he and Luke hadn't really talked about situation much and that it just felt like another game.
"It was one of those things I never really wanted to do," Noll said. "We really haven't talked about it a whole lot and once the game starts you don't really ever think about it."
