Winchester- Jefferson County North faced its toughest test of the season so far against Perry Lecompton and passed with flying colors.
The Chargers battled back from a 43-33 deficit late in the third quarter to claim a 58-50 victory over the Kaws for the Jefferson County North Basketball Tournament Championship.
Senior Josie Weishaar came up clutch in the fourth quarter with 13 points.
"She came alive when we needed her to come alive," Noll said. "She knew we needed to get the basket late and she did a good job of that."
Weishaar finished with a game-high 21 points, but was often keyed on early in the game and other players on the Chargers had to step up.
Junior Kinsey Schneider led JCN with nine points at halftime and senior Madison Vaught had seven, while Weishaar only had four.
"We're great when we're as a team," Weishaar said. "We're a solid team and no individuals."
Noll said his team did a nice job of finding easy shots at the beginning of the game and adjusted when needed later on.
"We were executing some plays we haven't ran much," Noll said. "We were getting layups from everyone there at times off of some flex cuts, then they kind of shut it down and we put some wrinkles in."
The team effort in the fist half allowed the Chargers to hold a 31-26 lead heading into the locker room.
Noll and his staff knew the lead wouldn't hold for long.
"We told them at halftime that they were going to go on a run and we need to be able to recover from it," Noll said. "We went through a stretch when they went on that run and we weren't running an offense or rebounding."
The Kaws would go on a 17-2 run and JCN was facing its first double digit deficit of the season late in the third quarter.
Noll said his team responded well to the adversity.
"We kind of bent but we never broke," Noll said. "We let them get that lead, but we just regrouped after a timeout and started playing again."
Weishaar said the game showed their ability to fight back.
"It shows us how much heart our team has," Weishaar said. "Just to be able to come back from being down that much late."
Noll said the game was the type of win good teams pull out.
"We told them that was a mark of a good team to do that against a good team,"Noll said. "Perry is a damn good team."
Schneider finished with 13 on the night.
The Chargers also won the rebounding battle 29-25 against a Perry team with two kids over six foot.
"We did a good job of combating their size," Weishaar said. "We did a good job of being physical and boxing out."
Despite the slow start on offense, Weishaar still maintained a defensive intensity throughout the game that eventually led to points.
"I said at the beginning of the year I wanted to improve my defense," Weishaar said. "Defense leads to offense, so it's just as important."
