Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball hadn't lost more than three games in the regular season since the 2015-16 season, until Thursday night.
The Ravens were upset by Jefferson County North by a score of 50-43.
The win for the Chargers was the first at MHMA since January of 2017.
"I'm extremely proud of our young men," JCN head coach Tonya Kramer said with immense excitement.
Assistant coach Jeff Hale told the team before the game they had a chance to make a statement by winning this game over an opponent that has pretty much owned the league the last few years.
"They've been the top of the league for about four or five years now," Hale said. "I told them before the game if you want to be the best you've got to beat the best."
JCN withstood a 15-4 run by the Ravens late in the third quarter that tied the game at 33-33.
Some teams might have folded after that type of run by MHMA, but the Chargers were ready for the challenge.
"We told them at halftime that they were going to come out after us," Hale said. "We told them that we needed to stop the run and just go on our own. It's a big mental growth for our guys to withstand that run and go on our own to win the game."
Junior Emmett Jobbins hit a momentum changing three to begin the fourth quarter at the top of the key and showed that the Chargers were unfazed by the Rally from the Ravens.
Senior Trent Fowler hit five free throws in the quarter that helped seal the win for JCN.
Perhaps the biggest advantage the Chargers had on the night was the availability of their head coach. Kramer was actually the only head coach not out with the flu of the four teams in action Thursday night.
"It's tough Maur Hill not having theirs here because it does make a difference," Hale said. "You get used to to one person on the sideline directing you. She's a great coach and we always want her here."
