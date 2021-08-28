Jefferson County North football will aim to defend its Northeast Kansas league title this fall with a decent amount of returners on both sides of the ball from 2020.
The Chargers are light on seniors with a small class of only five but head coach Jeff Schneider is confident in the experience they have.
“One thing I like about our team is that our five seniors have all been starting since their sophomore years,” Schneider said. “That experience and leadership I think is going to go well for us.”
The strength of the team will be at the skill positions with both Caleb and Karson Worthington returning. Karson ran for 440 yards at the running back position and Caleb will play both running back and wide receiver this season.
Senior tight end and defensive end Ryan Feldkamp is another key returner for JCN. Feldkamp earned first-team all-league and received several all-state honors.
The Chargers will also have some returners on the offensive line in senior Anthony Larson, senior Kaden Lutz, and junior Mason Weishaar but will still heavily lean on the leadership at the skill positions.
“We’ve got some guys who are brand new as well so it’s kind of a mix on that offensive line,” Schneider said. “We’re hoping that we can rely on our veterans in our skill spots as we go through the season.”
Junior quarterback Blake Fowler is back after throwing for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020.
“I think he is probably more confident in this system after having a good year last season,” Schneider said. “He knows our offense well and we look for him to be a good leader as well.”
Schneider said the young talent development will be key for the Chargers.
“Some of our younger players will have to develop,” Schneider said. “That always takes a little bit of time and will be our biggest question mark.”
