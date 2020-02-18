Boys

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 65 Jackson Heights 32

Jefferson County North 71 Horton 24

Schlagle 75 Atchison 42

Girls

Horton 48 Jefferson County North 37

Jackson Heights 53 Maur Hill-Mount Academy 20

Schlagle 86 Atchison 52

