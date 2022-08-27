After being out of football since 2018 Nick Fuemmeler made the return last season to help out the Doniphan West football program where he was the head coach from 2011-2013.
Going into this season Fuemmeler will be taking back the helm of the Mustangs in the hopes of bringing a surge to the program.
“We’d like to get these kids excited about playing football, and not that the group of kids we had last year weren’t, but there are kids roaming the hall who should be playing football,” Fuemmeler said.
Another goal Fuemmeler has is just being a face of stability to a program that has seen several different faces at the head coaching position.
“Between 2014 and now there have been four different coaches,” Fuemmeler said. “I want to bring some stability to it and help them get to another level. We’ve had some up and down years.”
The Mustangs won’t have a ton of experience with just three returning starters from 2021.
Senior Braden Simmons started at running back and cornerback. Simmons had 350 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Sophomore Kelby Windmeyer and senior Kody Goff are the other key contributors returning to the team.
“We’re going to be super younger, but these kids have worked their tail off this summer and have done a good job with conditioning,” Fuemmeler said. “I know at the very least we’re going to get better because we’ve got the right attitude.”
Getting the defensive side of the ball sharpened up is probably the prominent issue the team is looking to correct from the previous season according to Fuemmeler
“The knock on this team last year was that we’d score 50 points a game and lose to 52-50,” Fuemmeler said. “We lost some games where just couldn’t put it together and get stops on defense. We’ve got to understand that it takes eight guys doing their jobs to be a great defense.”
Fuemmeler said he is confident his team will be able to find ways to score on offense.
“I think we got the skills guys to move the ball on people but just have to make sure we get an offensive line together,” Fuemmeler said.
