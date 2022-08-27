Maur Hill-Mount Academy football enters a new era under first-year Head Coach Zack Fredrickson in fall 2022.
Fredrickson was named to take helm of the program after the departure of Brandon Wilkes in the summer.
Fortunately for Fredrickson, he was able to spend the 2021 season on Wilkes’ staff, and that was able to make building a staff and what he wants as a head coach much easier.
“I kind of got a good sense of the athletes we have, and I liked the offense he ran and adapted some of those concepts he ran, and it was easier to make an offense,” Fredrickson said.
Fredrickson hired his former teammate at Benedictine College in Connor Hayes as the defensive coordinator for the Ravens.
MHMA will have senior quarterback Mark Harris back this season after he saw many snaps at the position the previous season with 1,454 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Fredrickson has high expectations for Harris this fall.
“I expect him to have a humongous year,” Fredrickson said. “I know he’s been working hard with skill coaches, and I can tell the difference throughout the summer at 7-7 that he’s a new player this year.”
Fredrickson’s main goal for this team to improve on the 4-4 record they saw last season is simple; get back to physical football.
“We’re going to try to revamp the grittiness of football back into Maur Hill’s program,” Fredrickson said. “We have got to be the most physical and in shape team on the field. We just have to be tough, hard nose football players where at this level most of your guys play the whole game.”
The new head coach pointed to the defense specifically about the need to play a more tough brand of football.
“We’ve got to play as a team more on defense, pursue the football, gang tackle and be hard-nose football players,” Fredrickson said. “I think last year we lacked that on both sides of the ball, but I think if we’re just a little more physical that will help us a lot.”
